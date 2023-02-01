Thailand: Giant lizard-like creature enters a store, terrifying the internet

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CORALFISH12G Thailand: Giant lizard-like creature enters a store

Social media is buzzing with a viral video. The bizarre footage is reportedly from Thailand. Netizens are shocked after watching this video. You must have seen a rat or a snake entering a shop, but have you ever seen a giant creature enter the shop? One such video is going viral, in which a giant lizard-like creature goes inside the store and creates havoc, turning everything upside down.

In this video spreading like wildfire on the internet, it can be seen that a giant creature like a lizard has entered a store. The creature is seen making a lot of ruckus by entering inside the shop. In the video, you can clearly see the creature climbing over the store stand. After this, it starts demolishing everything above. There is a commotion among those present as a result of this. An atmosphere of chaos prevails inside the shop.

This video has been shared by an Instagram user. Posting the video, the user wrote, "What a crazy scene out of Thailand! Anyone have any crazy stories like this? Let me here them."

It has elicited a variety of reactions. One user wrote, "Ok so not I have no desire to visit Thailand." Another user commented, "This is actually very scary, i would run out of th store immediately after seeing this." A third user wrote, "Looks like it wants the stuff placed on the top shelf." A user also wrote, "He is a regular, why are you all tripping?"

This video has more than 20 lakh views. At the same time, more than 74 thousand people have liked the clip. It is being widely shared on social media.

