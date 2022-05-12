DYK Taj Mahal is the most searched UNESCO World Heritage Site; here's list of top 10

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Taj Mahal

Taj Mahal, the magnificent white marble monument continues to charm visitors with its grandeur. Situated in Uttar Pradesh's Agra, the architectural marvel has become the most searched for location according to data shared by Zitango Travel’s data. UNESCO's World Heritage list features 1,154 cultural, natural and mixed properties. Among them, the mausoleum had 14 lakh searches in a month. This implies that travelers from around the world are interested in visiting the ancient site in India and know about the place.

The Taj Mahal was designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1983 for being "the jewel of Muslim art in India and one of the universally admired masterpieces of the world's heritage". It is regarded by many as the best example of Mughal architecture and a symbol of India's rich history.

In January 2022, Raj Kumar Patel, Superintending Archaeologist of ASI, Agra Circle, said mentioned that 10, 000 people visited the Taj Mahal on a single Saturday.,

Taj Mahal is one of the seven wonders of the world and was built by Shah Jahan as a tribute to his wife Mumtaz Mahal after her demise in 1631. It also houses the tomb of Shah Jahan himself. Other ancient sites of historical and cultural significance that are inviting travellers attention include Inca city of Machu Picchu at the second on list with 11 lakh searches.

The top 10 UNESCO World Heritage Sites of interest are:

1. Taj Mahal (14,00,000) – India

2. Machu Picchu (11,00,000) – Peru

3. Rio de Janeiro (8,24,000) – Brazil

4. Yellowstone National Park (7,93,000) – the USA

5. Stonehenge (7,82,000) – the UK

6. Statue of Liberty (7,57, 000) – the USA

7. Petra (5,75,000) – Jordan

8. Cinque Terre (5,50,000) – Italy

9. Palace of Versailles (4,64,000) – France

10. Chichen Itza (4,45,000) – Mexico