Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi are dating! Fans say 'what a surprise?'

Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi are currently in a relationship as was confirmed by businessman and IPL founder on Thursday evening. Modi took to his official Twiitter handle and took everyone by surprise with his relationship announcement with former Miss Universe. Modi shared a mushy post along with a series of pictures from their time together. He also shared a few throwback pictures featuring the duo. He addressed Sushmita as his 'better half' and said, "Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon."

Take a look:

As some of the users thought they are married, Modi clarified it in another tweet and he wrote, “Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day."

Netizens reactions

Modi's tweets left netizens shocked as they were not expecting the announcement. One of the users said, "Is this a joke? I don’t believe this." Another said, "Ye kab hua." A user also shared, "It's a pleasant surprise."

For the unversed, Sushmita Sen was previously dating Rohman Shawl. She announced her breakup with him on December 23 in an Instagram post and wrote, "We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over…the love remains!!".

