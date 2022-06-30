Rajeev Sen, Charu Asopa head for divorce; know everything about Sushmita Sen's brother

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAJEEV SEN Rajeev Sen, Charu Asopa

Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen, his wife and television actor Charu Asopa are heading towards divorce after three years of marriage. The problems in their marriage started creeping in within a few days of their marriage. The reports of their separation are not new, the rumours of the couple's divorce have surfaced many times. However, this time Charu Asopa has opened up about her troubled marriage publically and has revealed that she is seeking a divorce from Rajeev. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter Ziana in November last year.

On the other hand, Rajeev has accused Charu of hiding her first marriage from him. Rajeev Sen who is a model and an entrepreneur is set to follow the footsteps of his sister Sushmita as he will be making his Bollywood debut this year. He mostly lives in Dubai and Delhi. Before tying the knot with Charu Asopa, Rajeev was rumoured to be dating Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon.

Rajeev and Charu tied the knot in 2019. They exchanged wedding vows as per Rajasthani and Bengali traditions. The problems in couple's paradise have been from the beginning. They did not celebrate their first wedding anniversary together as Rajeev was in Delhi. Charu has always accused Rajeev of not being there with her and now for their daughter.

Opening up about her decision to separate from Rajeev, Charu told TOI, "I didn’t want to talk about the problems in our marriage, but I have been forced to talk about it now because Rajeev is spreading lies about me, which is damaging to my reputation. Yes, we have taken the legal route to end the marriage and I initiated the process."

On the other hand, Rajeev claimed that Charu hid from him that she was once married before. He said, "Practically no one barring those from her hometown, Bikaner (Rajasthan), knew about her first marriage. It was a secret kept hidden from us. So, this came as a shock to me, and it shook me up badly… three years of marriage and I had no clue."

On the work front, Charu was last seen in the show, Kyu Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye and the details about Rajeev's upcoming Bollywood project are still under wraps.

