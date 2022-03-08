On Women's Day Charu Asopa shares pic with Sushmita Sen, shuts down rumours of troubled marriage

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CHARUASOPA_ADDICTION Sushmita Sen, Charu Asopa

Highlights Charu Asopa is married to Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen

Lately there were rumours suggesting that the couple is having troubles in their marriage

Once rumours about Charu Asppa and Rajeev Sen's troubled marriage have surfaced on the Internet. However, amidst these rumours, the actress took to social media to share a photo with her sister-in-law Sushmita Sen and celebrated Women's Day. The actress heaped praises on Sushmita and praised her for setting an example of being an independent woman and fighting the battles by herself.

The photo shared by Charu was originally posted by a fan page. Sharing the photo on her Instagram Story, she wrote, "Happy Women’s Day. Two beautiful,pretty womens in one frame who have set an example of self-dependence... They told to the whole world that a woman is sufficient to take any responsibility whether it's matter of mother, daughter or anything (sic)."

Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev and his wife and television actor Charu Asopa were blessed with a baby girl last year in November. Taking to her Instagram handle, Sushmita had shared her excitement by posting a picture of herself clicked at the hospital right before the birth of the "little angel". She added the caption, "#answeredprayers. Lakshmi arrives just before Diwali!! IT'S A GIRL!!!! Congratulations @asopacharu and @rajeevsen9 ...what a beauty she is!!! I BECAME A BUA THIS MORNING #sooooooohapppyyyyyy. Not allowed to share baby pictures yet, so sharing mine from just before Charu delivered our little Angel I was blessed to witness it!!!"

"Love you a lot didi. Bua ki jaan aagayi finally," Charu dropped in the comment. Later, Charu also posted pictures of the family post the baby's birth. "Blessed with a baby girl. Thank u Rajeev for always being there for me, love you...Thank u all for your love and prayers...Thank u, God," she added the caption.

In August 2021, Charu and Rajeev had hosted a baby shower. Susmita, her daughters Renee and Alisah, and her former boyfriend Rohman Shawl were present at the ceremony.