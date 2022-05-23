Sushmita Sen-Rohman Shawl back again? Both spotted at former's 28 years of Miss Universe win bash

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUSHMITA SEN Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl along with other family members

Sushmita Sen's elder daughter Renee hosted a get together party for her mother to celebrate 28 years of her winning the Miss Universe crown. The actress became the first Indian woman to ever be crowned Miss Universe in 1994 in a glittering ceremony in the Philippines. Nearly three decades later, Sushmita's daughter Renee celebrated the milestone by throwing an intimate party. Among those present at the event was Sushmita Sen's ex-boyfriend, model Rohman Shawl, which made fans wonder if the two are back again.

Sushmita Sen's Instagram Posts

Sharing an adorable family reunion picture from the party and thanking her daughter for the special evening, Sushmita Sen said, "Thank you, shona Renee Sen, for this wonderful surprise and the memorable evening. In the company of love, laughter, family and friends…it couldn't have been better!” tagging Rohman Shawl, Sushmita's sister-in-law Charu Asopa Sen and dancer-choreographer Pritam Shikhare, among others. Renee responded to the post in the comments section, saying, "I love you Maa, thank you for being YOU @sushmitasen47."

In the picture, Sushmita in a black dress, is seated on the couch along with sister-in-law Charu and other friends. Rohman is seen sitting on the floor in the front, smiling for the camera. ALSO READ: Exes Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl snapped together with her daughter in Mumbai after outing, see pics

Also, she dropped a picture of Ziana sitting on her shoulders, and wrote, "#buakijaan #VIPMehamaan Ziana Sen comes home to wish her Sexy' a happy 28 yrs of Miss Universe!!! Thank you all for the warmest, most loving wishes... I celebrated the day with family, friends & all of you!!! #blessed. Thank you for the flowers, the letters, the chocolates, the posts!! 28 years & the love still overwhelms!!! MAHAL KITA #philippines. I love you guys!!! #duggadugga #MissUniverse1994 India."

Addressing her brother and sister-in-law, she added, "I promise you this romance has only just begun, Charu Asopa Sen and Rajeev Sen."

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl's relationship

The couple, who reportedly started dating in 2018, split in December last year and have continued to remain close friends. On December 23, Sushmita took to Instagram to announce her break-up with Rohman. Sharing a selfie also featuring Rohman, she had written, "We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over...the love remains!! #nomorespeculations #liveandletlive #cherishedmemories #gratitude #love #friendship. I love you guys!!! #duggadugga." Rohman had reacted to the post by saying, "Always" along with a heart emoji. Sushmita Sen's ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl talks about lessons learnt, says 'It hurts, it pains but...

Meanwhile, Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl have been spotted together several times after their breakup.