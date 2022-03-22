Exes Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl snapped together with her daughter in Mumbai after outing, see pics

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl snapped together in Mumbai

Celebrity couple Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl parted ways in December last year. The former Miss Universe and Aarya actress had officially announced breaking up with model and actor Rohman in a social media post after months of speculations surrounding their relationship. However, Sushmita maintained at that time that they will remain 'friends' with each other.

Recently, exes Sushmita and Rohman were snapped together in Mumbai with the former's younger daughter Alisah. As Sushmita was crowded by fans, who wanted to get a picture with her, Rohman turned protective and managed to keep her safe. They drove off together in their car after Sushmita clicked selfies with the fans.

Before confirming their break up last year, the couple's relationship was the talk of the town due to the age difference between the two. They were in a relationship since 2018 and parted ways after over three years together. However, why they broke up has not been shared by either of them.

Sushmita confirmed being single in a post that read, "We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over, the love remains!! #nomorespeculations #liveandletlive #cherishedmemories#gratitude #love #friendship I love you guys!!! #duggadugga (sic)."

Sushmita was last seen in Aarya season 2. The series, which is an adaptation of Dutch crime series Penoza, is streaming on Disney+Hotstar.