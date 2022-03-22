Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TARANADARSH/INSTA/AKSHAYKUMAR Box Office Report: The Kashmir Files is unbeatable while Akshay Kumar's 'Bachchhan Paandey' goes down

Highlights It's now time to talk about the Monday collections of The Kashmir Files & Bachchhan Paandey

Both the film which have come down as compared to the weekend

'The Kashmir Files' collections were down by 50% while Samji's film dropped heavily around 65-70%

Vivek Agnihotri's latest directorial venture, 'The Kashmir Files', is unstoppable at the box office and is giving tough competition to Akshay Kumar's 'Bachchhan Paandey.' Featuring Anupam Kher in the lead, the film registered a strong second weekend, crossing the Rs 150 crore mark on Sunday. While for the action-comedy film, it opened to mixed reviews, registered an ordinary first weekend. It's now time to talk about the Monday collections of both the film which have come down as compared to the weekend. As per a report in Box Office India, 'The Kashmir Files' collections were down by 50% as compared to Sunday and might earn around 13-14 crore nett on its second Monday. While for Farhad Samji's directorial, its figures dropped heavily on Monday around 65-70% as compared to Sunday.

The report while talking about The Kashmir Files said, "The collections look to be around 50% down from Sunday which should mean a 13-14 crore nett second Monday. Its difficult to compare to the Friday as it was Holi and most multiplexes were shut in the morning. the film should stay in double digits through the weekdays and maybe close with an insane second week of 120 crore nett. It will be the second highest second week in history after Bahubali - The Conclusion and the third to go above 100 crore nett."

While for Bachchhan Paandey, it stated, "The low weekend meant the film was not going anywhere are Monday has sealed its fate. It could be a 3-4 crore nett Monday depending on how the later shows play out."

Meanwhile, the previous day collections were shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Twitter. His tweet about Arshad Warsi and Jacqueline Fernandez's starrer read, "#BachchhanPaandey remains low over the weekend, mainly due to #TKF juggernaut that eclipsed the biz of *all* films... Did not witness growth on Day 3... Fri 13.25 cr, Sat 12 cr, Sun 12 cr. Total: ₹ 37.25 cr. #India biz."

And for The Kashmir Files, he wrote, "#TheKashmirFiles [Week 2] is a TSUNAMI at the #BO... Packs a SUPER-SOLID total [₹ 70.15 cr] in *Weekend 2*... #TKF REFUSES TO SLOW DOWN, should hit ₹ 200 on weekdays [by Wed or Thu]... Fri 19.15 cr, Sat 24.80 cr, Sun 26.20 cr. Total: ₹ 167.45 cr. #India biz."

The film, which has been shattering box office records, collected Rs 3.55 crore on its opening day. It witnessed an increase in numbers on the first Saturday, earning Rs 8.50 crore. The movie registered even higher figures on its first Sunday and Monday, minting Rs 15.10 crore and Rs 15.05 crore, respectively. On its first Tuesday, the film minted Rs 18 crore, taking its total to Rs 60.20 crore. 'The Kashmir Files' continued recording high numbers, earning Rs 19.05 crore on Wednesday, Rs 18.05 crore on Thursday, Rs 19.15 on its second Friday and Rs 24.80 on its second Saturday.

The film minted Rs 26.20 crore on Sunday, taking its total to Rs 167.45 crore. The hard-hitting drama, which revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990, stars Anupam, Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, Puneet Issar, Mrinal Kulkarni and others.

'Bachchhan Paandey', which released on Holi 2022, didn't record higher numbers on Sunday, raking in Rs 12 crore. Directed by Farhad Samji, the action-comedy film 'Bachchhan Paandey' is a remake of the Tamil film 'Jigarthanda' that had released in 2014.

'Bachchhan Paandey', which is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and written by Nischay Kuttanda and Samji, also features Pankaj Tripathi, Prateik Babbar, Abhimanyu Singh, Snehal Daabbi and Saharsh Kumar Shukla.