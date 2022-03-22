Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/VIVEKAGNIHOTRI IAS officer asks Vivek Agnihotri to donate 'The Kashmir Files' earnings. Here's what the director said

Vivek Agnihotri's latest release 'The Kashmir Files' has been receiving praises from all across the country. The film which was released on March 11 has broken various records at the box office and is still going strong. The film has forced Kashmiri Pandits to come out and speak about their sufferings in the past. Featuring Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi in the lead, the film has managed to cross the Rs 150 crore mark in just a few days. Looking at the box office numbers, an IAS officer named Niyaz Khan asked the film's director to donate the earnings to Brahmin children in Kashmir. Vivek in his response shared a tweet and asked Niyaz to discuss things. Not only this but the filmmaker even asked Niyaz if he could help them with his books.

Taking to the micro-blogging website, the MP IAS office shared a tweet that read, "Income of Kashmir Files reached 150 crore. Great. People have given a lot of respect for Kashmiri Brahmins' feelings. I would respect film producer to transfer all earnings to the Brahmin children's education and construction of homes for them in Kashmir. It will be a great charity."

Responding to him, Vivek wrote, "Sir Niyaz Khaan Sahab, Bhopal aa raha hoon 25th ko (I'm coming to Bhopal on the 25th). Please give an appointment so we can meet and exchange ideas how we can help and how you can help with the royalty of your books and your power as an IAS officer."

As soon as the conversation happened, a number of users started commenting. A person wrote, "Now who is concerned about getting the respect of Niyaz Khan?! What is this logic? If you are taking a route of art to highlight a cause, are you supposed to donate all the money? What the heck! and Vivek-ji, why do you need to reply these tweets? I don't understand!!" While another one tweeted, "It is very unfortunate that some people can see only the income of the #KashmirFiles. They can't think otherwise. Jealousy, greed for other people's hard-earned money, etc. are making them mad and restless. Pl have some self-respect IAS Babu

A Twitter user asked, "There were more than thousands of movies based on true incident does it mean the movie makers are supposed to transfer the money to the real character or the other? Kyun aata hai aisa achha or saaf or nek soch?"

Meanwhile, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the collection of the film and wrote, "#TheKashmirFiles is SENSATIONAL... *Week 2* trending is THE HIGHEST in *post pandemic era*, OVERTAKES #Sooryavanshi, #83TheFilm and #Hollywood giant #SpiderMan BY A RECORD MARGIN... [Week 2] Fri 19.15 cr, Sat 24.80 cr, Sun 26.20 cr, Mon 12.40 cr. Total: ₹ 179.85 cr. #India biz."

For those unversed, the hard-hitting drama, which revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990, also stars Darshan Kumaar, Puneet Issar, Mrinal Kulkarni and others. The film has been declared tax-free in several states including Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Goa, Haryana and Uttarakhand.