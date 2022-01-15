Sushmita Sen's ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl talks about lessons learnt, says 'It hurts, it pains but...

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ROHMAN SHAWL Sushmita Sen's ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl talks about lessons learnt

Sushmita Sen’s ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl recently hosted an 'Ask Me Anything' session on Instagram. In response to questions from fans, he talked about his life lessons he learnt during his recent covid19 recovery, emotional experience, strength, and acting debut. When asked about his emotional experience during the covid time and if he 'felt he can die', Rohman replied, "Death is an inevitable part of our lives so i am very comfortable with the idea of going away !! I didn't really think about it !! I just focused on being mentally strong."

"What did you learn from this Covid and about life while recovering?" an Instagram user asked. Responding to him Rohman said, "The biggest lesson learnt, no matter how big the problem is, if you have the will, you can face it all by yourself! It hurts, it pains and it remains!!! Just remember, in the end, you are the one who gains!"

Talking about his strength, Rohman said, "The fact that I don’t lie to myself!!! YOU is all YOU need! Just sometimes a jaadu ki jhappi (hug) from someone special kinda works." He also promised to users to soon do a live session with them.

Also, Rohman hinted that he will soon announce his debut project. When a fan said "can’t wait to see you on screen", Shawl said, "So sweet of you! Thankfully I shot for something right before I got Covid! It’s under post-production! Will give the details soon #newbeginnings."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ROHMAN SHAWL Rohman Shawl's Instagram Story

For the unversed, Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl recently announced their separation after dating him for three years. Announcing the breakup, on December 23, Sushmita Sen shared a picture of herself and Rohman and wrote, "We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over…the love remains!! #nomorespeculations #liveandletlive #cherishedmemories #gratitude #love #friendship I love you guys!!!" On the other hand, Rohman re-shared Sushmita's post and uploaded a selfie with her.