Suresh Raina announces retirement leaving cricket fans teary-eyed, netizens say 'you will be missed'

Suresh Raina, popularly known as Mr IPL among his fans, announced his retirement from all formats of cricket on Tuesday. His tweet came as a shock to many fans who instantly took to social media and expressed their sadness. Earlier, the 35-year-old former Indian batter had followed M S Dhoni into international retirement on August 15, 2020. He continued playing the IPL in 2021 but was released by Chennai Super Kings ahead of the 2022 season.

In his tweet, Suresh Raina said, "It has been an absolute honour to represent my country & state UP. I would like to announce my retirement from all formats of cricket." He also thanked BCCI, Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association and CSK.

As soon as his tweet surfaced on the internet, fans flooded Twitter with 'will miss you' posts. Many Raina fans even urged him to take back his decision while others said that they will wait to see him in overseas T20 leagues. Since an active India or domestic player can't take part in overseas leagues, Raina needed to take this step for him to explore T20 leagues around the world.

A Twitter user said, "What a fielder, what a batsman ...those inside-out shots will be remembered forever." Another tweeted, "Thank You Sir Suresh Raina for every moment which you have given to us throughout your performances in IPL. TBH no one literally no one can imagine IPL without you Mr. IPL."

Check out the reactions here-

Meanwhile, Suresh Raina played his last competitive game in October 2021 when he turned up for CSK against Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi. As an India player, Raina played 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20s. He was part of the World Cup winning squad in 2011.

As for the future, Raina could be seen in Cricket South Africa's new T20 league, to be held next year, with all six teams owned by IPL franchises, including CSK.

