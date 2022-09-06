NASA celebrates Labor Day with glittering star cluster, have you seen striking photo from universe?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NASA Photo of star cluster

NASA is celebrating Labor Day in the most unique way possible. The space agency took to social media to acknowledge all those who have contributed to the many discoveries it has been credited for. To mark the day, NASA posted a photo of a glittering star cluster from the universe and the photo taken by Hubble Space Telescope was worth a million stars.

"This Labor Day, we thank all those who help us unfold the universe and expand our knowledge for the benefit of humanity. We salute the pioneers, the star-sailors, the thinkers, the visionaries, the doers. We stand upon the shoulders of giants—to go farther than humanity has ever been.⁣⁣ Our mission is about sustainable science and the advance of the human spirit—to expand what's possible and our collective understanding.⁣⁣ Exploration is a team effort, and we go together. #WeAreNASA.⁣," the post reads.

In addition to this, the caption also shared details about the photo. "A Hubble Space Telescope image of a glittering star cluster in the Large Magellanic Cloud. The stars are of varying temperatures, distances, and sizes, with some points of light appearing larger than others. Stars make up the entire image but are more concentrated in the center," the post adds.

"Incredible". "Is this for real?" "I cannot believe it could be this beautiful." were some of the many comments on the post.

Meanwhile, the US space agency was recently in the news after it decided not to attempt the launch of the Artemis I Moon mission in early September as the teams were reviewing options after two failed attempts.

After standing down on Artemis I's second launch attempt on Saturday, when engineers could not overcome a hydrogen leak in a quick disconnect -- an interface between the liquid hydrogen fuel feed line and the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket -- mission managers met and decided they will forego additional launch attempts in early September.

NASA, on August 30 scrubbed the mission launch for the first time owing to technical glitch with one of the SLS rocket's engines.

Read More Trending News