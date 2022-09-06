Bengaluru Floods: New experience for IT professionals as they take tractor rides to reach office

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Bengaluru Floods

Bengaluru Floods: With severe waterlogging due to incessant heavy rains, many IT professionals in India's silicon valley resorted to tractors to reach their workplaces. Ditching their private vehicles and adjusting to the ongoing situation, Many employees of IT companies, who are living in Yemalur which is close to the HAL Airport, took tractors to reach their offices. Interestingly, the fare of this tractor ride is just Rs 50, which seems economical when it comes to Bengaluru.

"We cannot take so many leaves from the office, our work is getting affected. We are awaiting tractors to drop us for Rs 50," a woman working in an IT firm told ANI. Also, water logging, in different parts of Bengaluru continues to cause traffic snarls.

Image Source : ANIBengaluru Floods

Take a look at the situation in Bengaluru

https://twitter.com/AnilKumarVerma_/status/1567026196101341186?s=20&t=F_...

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has assured IT companies about a discussion on the estimated loss of Rs 225 crore due to rain and waterlogging in Bengaluru. He said that he would call and discuss the damages and compensation borne by them due to rain and waterlogging in the state capital. "We will call the IT companies and speak with them related to the issues that they are facing due to waterlogging. We will also discuss the compensation and other related damages that have been caused due to rain," Bommai said.

Talking about the ongoing rains and water-logging situation in Bengaluru, many of the places in the city, basements of shops and apartments got flooded. A local said, "It happens whenever it rains. It has been raining heavily this year. Those who have shops in basements are in trouble." Another local said that this situation happens yearly and they have to pump out water due to a poor drainage system. ALSO READ: Bengaluru on yellow alert: Heavy rain and mind-boggling waterlogging videos go viral

"This happens every year, waterlogging takes place after the rain and we have to pump out water. There is no permanent solution. When the road was being made, the drainage system wasn't prepared well. It leads to many difficulties for the public, many women have actually slipped and fallen into the water," a local said.

(With ANI inputs)

Read More Trending News