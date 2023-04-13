Thursday, April 13, 2023
     
Surat college girl's innovative shot momos go crazy viral on Instagram. Watch

The unique style of selling momos has captured the attention of many, who are curious to try this version of the beloved street food.

Kritika Bansal Written By: Kritika Bansal New Delhi Published on: April 13, 2023 19:10 IST
Surat college girl's shot momos
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Surat college girl's shot momos

Trending News: A video of a college girl selling "shot momos" has gone viral on social media. The video was posted by the food vlogger thehungrysurati on Instagram, showcasing a unique style of steamed momos with four small pockets filled with different dips and sauces. 

The video has received over 12.6 million views, 792k likes so far, with many users appreciating the girl's hygiene while cooking and serving momos. Some users also expressed their concerns about her business flourishing, as filling the momos with sauces individually could be time-consuming during rush hours.

 
An Instagram user suggested, “She can come up with a idea of new type of sauce bottle four nozzle and with different chutney and sauce and modified acc to the size of momos she makes, it will save a lot of time during rush, cuz why not new verities sabko taste karni hoti hai log bheed laga hi denge”. Another person added, “Wishing all the best to the girls but serving the momos with individually filling them with sauces and chutney is too time consuming, wondering how will they manage the crowd as and how their business flourishes.” A third wrote, "Finally hygiene street food in India, great work." 

Watch the viral video of Surat college girl's innovative shot momos here:

