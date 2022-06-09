South African boxer dies of brain injury after fighting 'invisible enemy' during bout

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Simiso Buthelezi died following a bout

A South African boxer who became disoriented during a fight and walked away from his opponent toward an empty corner of the ring while throwing punches has died of a brain injury.

Boxing South Africa said Wednesday that lightweight Simiso Buthelezi died on Tuesday night following the bout on Sunday in the eastern city of Durban. He had been in an induced coma.

Read: Oscar-winner Hilary Swank rescues lost dog, clicks selfie with elated owner

Buthelezi collapsed after the fight, which was stopped in the 10th and final round by the referee when Buthelezi became disoriented. He died in the hospital after the brain injury caused internal bleeding, Boxing South Africa said. His age was not released.

Buthelezi's fight against Siphesihle Mntungwa was shown on national television in South Africa.

Read: Russian mountaineer unfurls Ukraine flag on top of Mount Everest, netizens call her 'brave hero'

Buthelezi had just knocked Mntungwa through the ropes. The referee separated the fighters and Buthelezi took a few steps back while Mntungwa got back on his feet. But when the two were called to box again, Buthelezi turned to his right and walked away from his opponent toward the corner while throwing a number of punches in what looked like a shadowboxing session. He slumped against the ropes in the corner and the referee stopped the fight.

Boxing South Africa said it will conduct an independent medical review of the incident.