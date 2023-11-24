'Be extra careful...': Singapore envoy to India on 'fake' vehicle parked outside Delhi airport

Follow us on Image Source : SINGAPORE IN INDIA/X The images of the 'fake' vehicle shared by the Singapore High Commission.

Singaporean High Commissioner to India Simon Wong on Friday alerted the public about unattended cars by sharing an image of a 'fake' vehicle apparently bearing the embassy's diplomatic number plates outside Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

Taking to social media platform X, the Singapore High Commission posted pictures of the car. Wong said that the silver-coloured vehicle, having the letters 'CD' with a two-digit code and a registration number parked outside the airport, did not belong to the Singapore embassy and cautioned the public to be 'extra' careful if they see such unattended vehicles, especially at the crowded IGI airport.

"The car below bearing 63 CD plate is FAKE. This is NOT our Embassy car. We have alerted MEA & the Police. With so many threats around, be extra careful when you see this car parked unattended. Especially at the IGI," he said.

The Singapore envoy also alerted the Ministry of External Affairs as well as the police about the matter. The CD stands for "Corps Diplomatique" and vehicles with such letters can only be owned by foreign diplomatic missions and organizations, such as embassies and consulates.

Responding to the image, several people echoed the envoy's concerns and thanked him for bringing the issue to light. "Serious issue. Could be grave security threat in a place like Delhi. @HMOIndia @DelhiPolice please look into this," said one user.

"This is a huge security threat/lapse and should be thoroughly investigated," said another social media user.

