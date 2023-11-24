97-year-old woman learns paramotoring, becomes Anand Mahindra's 'hero of the day' | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : @ANANDMAHINDRA/TWITTER 97-year-old woman learns paramotoring, becomes Anand Mahindra's 'hero of the day'

Businessman Anand Mahindra shared a video of a 97-year-old woman learning paramotoring, calling her his 'hero of the day'.

Mahindra shared the video on social media platform X with the caption, "It's NEVER too late to fly. She's my hero of the day." In the video, the woman is seen enjoying the activity and is assisted by her teacher. Several internet users were surprised to see the same and praised the elderly woman for her courageous act.

The clip was originally shared by Flying Rhino Paramotoring on their Instagram page. The flying school is based in Maharashtra's Pune. According to the bio, the organisation is run by a team of Army para-commando pilots and Air Force veterans.

The page shared the video with the caption "97 year Old COURAGE and 20 + years of Experience: Flying Rhino PARAMOTORING salutes to the courage of Grandma, who at 97 made an endeavour to fly and Flying Rhino made it Safe as always and pleasurable..."

Several internet users reacted to the video. One user said, "Really encouraging... And …I thought I did something incredible.. At 50 plus." Another user wrote, "Aging gracefully just got a new definition. Awesome!!!"

ALSO READ | Chennai man wears chappals to receive India's first Rolls Royce EV, leaves netizens stunned | WATCH

ALSO READ | Part of Dubai goes underwater for first time as UAE reels from heavy rains, thunderstorm | WATCH

Read More Trending News