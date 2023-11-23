Part of Dubai goes underwater for first time as UAE reels from heavy rains, thunderstorm | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : DUBAI MEDIA OFFICE/X Dubai experienced extensive floods recently.

Several roads in Dubai were waterlogged after heavy rainfall and thunderstorms lashed the United Arab Emirates (UAE) a few days back. For the first time in history, a part of Dubai went completely underwater due to incessant rainfall.

As per reports, Dubai police sent out an alert on November 18 urging people to avoid going to beaches and other areas prone to flash floods. The UAE's weather agency issued a yellow and orange alert as the rain intensified.

People on social media were quick to share videos of the heavy rainfall and floods in Dubai. In one video, a man was seen rowing a small boat on a waterlogged road connected to a highway as vehicular movement was affected due to the downpour.

Other videos also went viral showing people walking knee-deep in water on the road and traffic movement remained choked on highways. Meanwhile, the Dubai police wasted no time in responding and helped to regulate traffic across the city amid the extreme weather conditions.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) of UAE, the heavy downpour last week was caused by convective clouds that formed in the northern and eastern parts of the country, which were enhanced by cloud seeding, reported Gulf News.

“We expected this rainfall of different intensity especially in the northern and eastern parts of the county that day due to convective cloud formation over the sea moving gradually towards coastal areas, starting from Dubai to Sharjah, Ajman and so on,” said Dr Abdul Habib, a weather expert from NCM.

The Expo City Dubai recorded the highest rainfall of 65.88 mm on November 18 (Saturday).

On Thursday, the NCM said that the weather will remain partly cloudy and ow clouds will appear over some coastal and western areas.

