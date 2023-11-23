Chennai man wears chappals to receive India's first Rolls Royce EV, leaves netizens stunned | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X Chennai builder Baashyaam Yuvaraj with his Rolls Royce Spectre EV.

A Chennai-based builder has left the internet stunned with his simplicity as he purchased India's first Rolls Royce Spectre EV, and posed in front of it in casual attire and sandals. Notably, the vehicle is yet to be released in the Indian market.

Even before the launch, Baashyaam Yuvaraj became the vehicle's first proud owner. In a classic case of 'simplicity matters', he posed in a down-to-earth gesture in front of the first electric vehicle manufactured by Rolls Royce. He is the owner of Baashyaam Constructions.

The Rolls Royce Spectre EV can cost around Rs 10.5 crore on-road once it is released. The vehicle is expected to enter the Indian market by early 2024.

The luxury coupe includes remarkable characteristics such as a battery pack paired with two electric motors, a digital instrument console, connected car technology and a large touchscreen infotainment unit along with various customisation options.

Naturally, social media users reacted to the viral image, showering praises on Yuvaraj's demeanour while also speaking on the vehicle's enviable characteristics and Chennai roads.

"Meeting him Soon for a car review," said one user. Another said, "Comfort is key."

