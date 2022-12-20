Sidhu Moosewala receives heartfelt tribute from International DJ Kshmr | Viral Video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SIDHUMOOSEWALA, KSHMR Sidhu Moosewala receives heartfelt tribute from DJ Kshmr

Sidhu Moosewala left for his heavenly abode on May 29, 2022. His untimely demise left the entire nation in a state of shock. Millions of fans were left disheartened after the tragic incident. After the demise, several celebrities have paid tribute to the late singer. Joining the bandwagon, international DJ Kshmr paid tribute to Moosewala during a concert. The video is spreading like wildfire on social media.

The viral video shows Sidhu Moosewala's image being flashed in the backdrop on the stage and his popular song '295' being played. The crowd is seen grooving to the song.

As soon as the video surfaced on the internet, it went viral in no time. Netizens flocked to the comment section to react to it. One user wrote, "King of Punjabi music industry." Another user commented, "Rest in power Legend Sidhu." A third user wrote, "Legends never die." Many people also hailed DJ Kshmr was his thoughtful gesture and moving homage to the singer.

Earlier, American singer Drake paid a fitting tribute to the late Indian singer in one of his concerts. He wore a t-shirt with Sidhu Moosewala's portrait and the text "1993–2022" written just below it. Everyone in the audience, as well as internet users, praised his gesture.

For the unversed, Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by attackers in Punjab's Mansa district. The incident occurred a day after the Punjab police removed his protection, along with 424 others. The authorities detained four people in the murder case.

The late singer had joined the Congress party in December last year. He had contested this year's Punjab assembly election on a Congress ticket from Mansa and was defeated by AAP candidate Vijay Singla.

