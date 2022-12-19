Maharajas' Express journey in India is worth Rs 19 Lakhs, netizens say 'we prefer buying a property' | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MAHARAJAS_EXPRESS Maharajas' Express journey in India

In a country like India, trains are regarded as an affordable form of transportation; in this case, they are not. The idea that trains are a cost-effective mode of transportation is disputed by the Maharajas' Express. Run by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, the train exemplifies luxury (IRCTC). The train journey costs Rs 19 lakhs. Passengers can choose one of four routes and travel on this train for seven days. The routes are called The Indian Panaroma, Treasures of India, The Indian Splendor, and The Heritage of India. An Instagram user captured the entire video of the train's opulent coaches. The video is making the rounds on the internet.

The viral video depicts an exquisite apartment featuring dining areas, a shower bathroom, two master bedrooms, and world-class amenities. While the amenities on board the train astonished the internet, the high cost shocked more. The caption of the video read, "Have you ever seen this Most Expensive ticket coach of the Indian Railways?"

As soon as the video surfaced on the internet, it went viral in no time. Netizens jammed the comment section with reactions. One user wrote, "I will prefer buying a property for that rate." Another user commented, "This is not for Indians. Only foreigners are on this train who travel from Mumbai to few places in Rajasthan. A third user commented, "Instead Spending 19 lakhs for this..you can prefer flight and rest down in 7 star property." A user also wrote, "At 19lakh...the quality is very low of amenities as well as design factor. Price is not the issue. Value for money is."

While some users took hilarious jabs at the price, others said it was not worth the money.

