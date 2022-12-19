Swiggy Instamart's most searched thing in 2022 leaves internet stunned; We bet you can't make a guess

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Swiggy Instamart's most searched thing in 2022

Today, most people rely on delivery apps instead of traditional grocery stores because they offer the necessities of everyday life right to the door without requiring the user to go out and shop for them. Swiggy Instamart has overtaken a number of other well-known delivery services as many people's go-to supermarket. As the year comes to an end, the delivery app has unveiled the most frequently searched items. You're mistaken if you believe that the list includes groceries or other household necessities.

The list shared by the food and delivery app included five major things. The first one on the list is Bed. It was searched over 23,400 times. Sofa is the second item on the list, having been searched for over 20,000 times. After that comes, Petrol, Underwear and Mommy.

The fact that some of the items on the list are not actually offered in the Instagram store does not make them unusual. While there was one thing that stood out to the general public, it was "mommy."

As soon as the list was shared by the delivery app on Twitter, netizens flocked to the comment section to react to it. One user wrote, "Are you saying nobody searched for love?" Another user commented, "people who have searched for petrol kya pata unka gadi raste mein band ho gaya ho you should help them." A third user wrote, "ME: Orders bed NOTIFICATION:Your delivery agent has picked up your order, ME TO CUSTOMER SUPPORT: Ask delivery agent to represent india in olympics."

A user also clarified the "Mommy" search. He wrote, "mommy is mammy poko pants ( diapers for kids). BTW it is always out of stock on Instamart."

Some users described their expected searches on the list, while others made hilarious puns about it.

