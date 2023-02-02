Shubman Gill's fan girl makes a 'cheeky' Tinder match request; twitterati spark memefest

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHUBMANGILL Shubman Gill's fan girl makes a cheeky Tinder request

Shubman Gill is a star in the making and he is continuously proving it every time he walks out to bat. With his performance, the Punjab-born batter has captured millions of hearts and made the entire nation proud.He has almost cemented his place as an opener in the Indian T20 and ODI teams. Before the One Day International (ODI) and T20I formats, Gill had debuted for India in the Test format in 2020. The batting prowess of Shubman Gill has been such that he scored his maiden double hundred in the recently concluded ODI series against New Zealand and his maiden T20I hundred against the same opposition. While the social media is chanting "Gill, Gill, Gill," a post is doing the rounds on the internet that shows Shubman's fan girls' cheeky request.

The picture showing a girl carrying a billboard for the young batsman went crazy viral on the internet. In the image, she could be seen standing in the grandstand holding a pink paper that says, "Tinder Shubman se match kara do (Tinder please match me with Shubman)."

The girl's sweet appeal on the dating app prompted a meme frenzy on the microblogging platform. We bet the memes will leave you ROFLing.

Meanwhile, Gill scored a magnificent 122* off 63 deliveries in the 3rd T20I against New Zealand, which was also a series decider. With a strike rate of 200.00, Gill hit 7 sixes and 12 fours as he powered India to a mammoth total of 234/4 in their quota of 20 overs. India ended up winning the match by 168 runs as they bundled New Zealand for 66 runs. After the match, Hardik Pandya had a chat with Shubman Gill. The youngster credited his father for all his success.

