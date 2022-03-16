Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/IAMSRK/SRKXDEPP Game over for Netflix! Shah Rukh Khan's fans share memes after actor hints at launching his own OTT app

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Tuesday left his fans surprised when he teased the launch of his OTT platform. Taking to Twitter, the actor shared the announcement poster that read, "SRK+, coming soon." As soon as he did the same, friends like Karan Johar, Salman Khan and industry collaborators such as Anurag Kashyap shared congratulatory messages and tweets for the star. Not only this but the fans were super excited to know about the new application. The audience has been waiting to see SRK again ever since he was last seen in Aanand L Rai's directorial 'Zero.' And as soon as the news was shared, it left everyone wondering as to how the app would flourish looking at the actor's fandom for decades. There were users who said that the game of Netflix, Amazon Prime and others are over now that the King has made his way into the OTT space.

The 56-year-old actor, who has been away from the big screen since his last release "Zero" in 2018, captioned the post "Kuch kuch hone wala hai, OTT ki duniya mein (Something is going to happen in the world of OTT". Shah Rukh and his production banner Red Chillies Entertainment, however, are yet to confirm if SRK+ is indeed his new OTT app.

Salman shared Shah Rukh's tweet and congratulated the actor. "Aaj ki party teri taraf se @iamsrk. Congrats on your new OTT app, SRK+," the "Bajrangi Bhaijaan" actor wrote.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap tweeted that he was collaborating with the superstar on the new OTT app. "Dream come true! Collaborating with @iamsrk on his new OTT app, SRK+," Kashyap wrote captioning the actor's announcement.

Shah Rukh's collaborator and friend Karan Johar also congratulated him on the new app. "Biggest news of the year! @iamsrk, this is going to change the face of OTT. Super excited!!!"

Shah Rukh had ventured into the digital streaming space as a producer with "Bard of Blood" and "Betaal", both series streaming on Netflix.

The projects were backed by his production house. On the work front, he will next be seen in "Pathaan", gearing up for a January 25, 2023 release. The spy actioner has been backed by Yash Raj Films and directed by Siddharth Anand of "War" and "Bang Bang" fame.