RIP Sidhu Moose Wala: Punjabi singer's parents inconsolable at funeral, heartbroken fans say can't see it

RIP Sidhu Moose Wala: The Punjabi singer who was murdered mercilessly in broad daylight will be laid to rest in his native fields in the presence of his family and friends. A large crowd gathered at his native village Moosa in Punjab's Mansa district to pay last respects to the Punjabi Singer. As his family prepares for Sidhu Moose Wala's last rites, photos and videos of his parents breaking down at the site of his mortal remains have gone viral on social media.

Sidhu Moose Wala's family is inconsolable. Singer Kulwinder Billa shared a heartbreaking photo of Sidhu Moose Wala's parents from his funeral. A video of his mother and father sitting beside his mortal remains and overlooking at them from the glass is breaking several hearts online. "my heart is breaking for Sidhu Moose Wala’s parents. this one is hitting hard," wrote a user. "This is just wrong. I can’t begin to imagine the pain his parents will go through for the rest of their life. He was only 28. Nothing comes out of “groupism” apart from destroyed futures and grieving families. Hardly got over Deep Sidhu and now this," wrote another.

Some also suggested not to share such videos and photos as they can be triggering for many. "Can everyone stop posting videos of Sidhu Moose Wala’s de*d body??? Its very disrespectful to him and his family. I cannot imagine what his loved ones, especially his parents feel after seeing thats video all over the internet," a user urged.

Moosewala, whose real name was Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, 28, was shot dead while driving his vehicle in Mansa district on Sunday, a day after his security cover was withdrawn. Moosewala was taken to hospital where he was declared dead. Police have detained five persons from Dehradun on suspicion of involvement in Moosewala's killing.