Thursday, January 26, 2023
     
Republic Day 2023: Union Minister Smriti Irani's speech goes viral | Here's why

Republic Day 2023: Union Minister Smriti Irani's viral video will undoubtedly infuse you with national pride. Take a look.

India TV Trending Desk Edited By: India TV Trending Desk New Delhi Updated on: January 26, 2023 18:09 IST
Today is the 74th Republic Day, which is being marked with tremendous enthusiasm around the country. On this special day, everyone is sending their best wishes in their own unique way. On the other side, warriors who helped our nation reach greater heights are also remembered. Many patriotic videos are going viral on this day. Among these, a video of Union Minister Smriti Irani has captured the attention of netizens. Anyone who watches the video will undoubtedly experience a strong sense of national pride. There is so much enthusiasm in this video that it will fill your veins with the spirit of patriotism. After watching the video, you will say only one thing: "Bharat Mata Ki Jai (Long live Mother India)."

This video of Union Minister Smriti Irani referring to former Prime Minister of India Atal Bihari Vajpayee has gone viral on social media. In this video, you can see her reciting a quote by Atal Bihari Vajpayee. She says, "India is not a piece of land. It is a living countryman. He had said that this is the land of salutations, the land of greetings. This is the land of offerings; this is the land of gods."

She adds, "Its river is the Ganges for us. Every pebble of it is Lord Shiva for us. We will live for this India and we will die for this India and even after death, if someone listens to our ashes flowing in the Ganges water, only one sound will come: Bharat Mata Ki Jai."

Netizens reaction: 

This video has received a lot of attention on the occasion of Republic Day. Atal Bihari Vajpayee's words have filled everyone's hearts with pride and made them emotional. 

