Elon Musk is now Mr Tweet due to THIS hilarious reason; says 'Twitter won’t let me change it back'

Since Elon Musk took over, the Twitter space has changed dramatically. The Tesla chief is quite active on the microblogging websites and often grabs headlines for his tweets. Now, he is again making waves on the internet after changing his Twitter name to "Mr. Tweet" on Thursday. Twitterati went into a frenzy after his name change, wondering if it was someone else and prompting them to check his verification tick, only to discover it was Elon Musk.

The SpaceX and Tesla founder announced it with a hilarious tweet in which he explained he was stuck with his new name. He wrote, "Changed my name to Mr. Tweet, now Twitter won’t let me change it back."

Musk's new name was derived from an inside joke in which a lawyer representing Tesla investors referred to him as "Mr. Tweet" during a hearing. And it seems that he was charmed by the moniker.

Patrick McGee, San Francisco correspondent for the Financial Times, explained the incident in a tweet. His tweet read, "For anyone not in on the joke, the lawyer for the investors suing Elon accidentally called him "Mr. Tweet" while grilling him this week." He added, "I’m sorry there’s no recording of this — it was prohibited — but basically Musk replied "Mr. Tweet?" The whole courtroom laughed. And then Musk said: "actually pretty accurate."

Elon Musk's announcement tweet regarding his name change garnered several reactions from netizens. One user wrote, "So now i can change my name to Elon Musk?" Another user commented, "How the hell did you get reverified so quickly? You know someone at Twitter?" A third user commented, "your complaint is noted, now pay $8."

Internet users took hilarious digs at the incident.

