Rahat Fateh Ali Khan honors Sidhu Moose Wala on his death anniversary with qawwali tribute. Watch

Trending News: Pakistani Sufi singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan paid tribute to the late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala on his first death anniversary. During a concert in California, US, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan dedicated the soulful qawwali "Akhiyan Udeek Diyan" to Moosewala. Videos of the concert went viral on social media and are touched the fans of both the singers. Moosewala, whose real name was Shubhdeep Singh, tragically lost his life on May 29 last year in Punjab's Mansa district.

Sidhu Moosewala had gained immense popularity in India and abroad with his songs like "So High," "Same Beef," "The Last Ride," "Just Listen," and "295." His unique style and devoted fan following made him a revered figure in the music industry.

In memory of Moosewala, a candle march was organized in Mansa. Fans and supporters gathered in large numbers in Moosa village to participate in the march, seeking justice for the late singer. Moosewala's mother, Charan Kaur, also joined the march, emphasizing the significance of seeking justice in her son's name. Additionally, prayers were held at a gurdwara in Jawahar Ke village to remember and honor the slain singer.

The dedication of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's qawwali to Sidhu Moosewala not only showcases the deep impact Moosewala had on the music industry but also highlights the love and admiration his fans still hold for him. Through their gestures, fans and supporters continue to keep the memory of Sidhu Moosewala alive, ensuring that his artistic contributions are remembered and celebrated for years to come.

