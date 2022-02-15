DYK Queen Elizabeth's staff's clever trick to prevent her from being poisoned?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Queen Elizabeth

The Queen of England, Queen Elizabeth II wine and dine with many celebrities and notable personalities at the grand banquets at Buckingham Palace. During her 70-year reign, she has been around people as the palace regularly hosts dinners. While the number of people increases, so do the security measures. The Queen's staff have clever tricks on their hands with which they make sure that she has not been poisoned.

Royal correspondent Emily Andrews revealed a couple of these tricks in Channel 5's Secrets of the Royal Kitchens. She revealed "After everything is plated up, a page chooses at random one of the plates to be served to Her Majesty. So if anyone did want to poison the monarch they’d have to poison the whole lot."

Interestingly, The Queen herself chooses all the food that she eats from specific menus. Royal chef Darren McGrady explained: "The chef does three days’ menus and that gives us enough time to get all the produce in and prepare it."

When the menu reaches the Queen, she puts a line through the dishes she doesn't want to eat and puts a line through the page on which if she out for dinner.

McGrady also revealed that Her Majesty loves to eat chicken or fish with vegetables or salad but hates pasta, garlic and onion.

At 95, Queen Elizabeth II is the longest-reigning British monarch. She became the queen on February 6, 1952 and has been served by 14 UK Prime Ministers.