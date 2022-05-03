As Priyanka Chopra skips Met Gala 2022, fans reminisce her old looks saying 'miss the queen'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/GIRLPRIYANKA Fans miss Priyanka Chopra at Met Gala 2022

Priyanka Chopra's fans from around the world waited for their favourite star to make a stunning appearance at the Met Gala red carpet this year with bated breaths. Priyanka who has always proved her fashion excellence by doing justice to the theme of the event skipped this years Met Gala. She first attended the Met Gala with now husband Nick Jonas in 2017, although they weren't dating then. They began dating a year later, in May 2018, after seeing each other again at that year's fashion event.

In 2017, Priyanka made heads turn in a thigh-high Ralph Lauren gown. In 2018, she again wore a Ralph Lauren. In 2019, she looked like a dream in the Dior Haute Couture with husband Nick Jonas as her date.

However, the actress and her husband Nick Jonas didn't attend the event in New York City this year. Indeed, Priyanka's absence from the 'Biggest Night of Fashion' left her fans disappointed who took to social media platforms and expressed their unhappiness. Some of them also shared her old Met Gala looks and said that they 'Miss the Queen'.

Check out fans reactions below:

The couple announced the birth of their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, on January 21. She was born on January 15. According to the reports the couple refrained from attending Met Gala this year because they were spending time with their daughter in their Los Angeles home.

"We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much," Priyanka and Nick posted on their respective social media platforms.