Met Gala 2022: Twitter's new owner Elon Musk makes a surprise entry with his mom, leaves netizens amused

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@MIKEKIRBYONE Elon Musk arrived on the red carpet at the 2022 Met Gala with his mother Maye Musk

Highlights Elon Musk arrived on the Met Gala red carpet with his mother Maye Musk

Previously, he had also made an appearance with ex Grimes in 2018

This marks Musk's first appearance after Twitter buyout

Met Gala 2022: As Hollywood stars continue to startle with their grand appearances on the red carpet. SpaceX CEO and new owner of Twitter Elon Musk surprised everyone with his mother Maye Musk. This is not the first time, Musk walked the red carpet, previously, he had also made an appearance with ex-partner Grimes in 2018.

Elon Musk style decoded

Elon was seen wearing a black tuxedo, while his supermodel opted for a long-sleeved red velvet midi dress, which she accessorized with a multi-strand pearl necklace.

Elon Musk and his antics on the red carpet

The world’s richest man was seen enjoying himself and bringing out his goofy side at the event and was seen making funny poses as he got clicked. From an exaggerated kiss face to raised eyebrow look, Musk did all the fun. When asked about his plans for the newly bought social media platform, Twitter. He shared, " It would be to make Twitter as inclusive as possible, and to have as broad a swath of the country and the rest of the world on Twitter, and that they find it interesting and entertaining and funny, and that it makes their life better."

Netizens reactions

It wouldn't be wrong to say that netizens were amused to witness Musk walk the red carpet at Met Gala as memers got their latest fodder. This morning witnessed Twitter bombarded with some hilarious posts. While some of the users expressed they were delighted to see Musk, others had a rather funny stance.

Check it out here: