Prabhas fans disappointed with his physique as Lord Rama in Adipurush, say 'it's all VFX abs'

The upcoming Hindu mythological film Adipurush's teaser has triggered netizens. The makers of Adipurush, which has been directed by Om Raut, have spent a fortune on the visual effects. The film has reportedly been made on a budget of over INR 400 crores, most of which has been spent on the VFX but, it seems like the output is far from what the audience was expecting. While some find the content objectionable, others are miffed over the poor VFX quality. A section of social media users is disappointed with the excessive use of CGI (Computer-generated imagery) to transform actor Prabhas's physique to look more muscular.

Netizens took to Twitter and lashed out at the actor for not taking his role seriously. They called him out for relying on the VFX and not transforming his physique to do justice to his character as Lord Rama.

A user wrote, "May i know why is prabhas a Pan india superstar ? He has time and again disappointed us with his movies. And Bahubali’s credit goes to @ssrajamouli. Prabhas is so lazy and thankless. He couldn’t even build muscles for a 500cr project portraying SHRI RAM?his entire body is VFX."

Another said, "#Adipurush makers didn't ask Prabhas to work on real body instead of this VFX body ? He was in bad shape when they signed him for this movie. This is Ramayan & not 2 minutes maggi noodles. If he wasn't dedicated then there are many other actors as well."

Check out netizens reactions below:

Om Raut's directorial is the retelling of Ramayana by Valmiki. The film is set 7,000 years ago and in the film, Prabhas's character is not called Lord Ram, he is Raghav, which is another name for Ram. Sita, played by Kriti Sanon, is called Janaki (as in King Janaka's daughter), while Saif Ali Khan's Ravana is Lankesh (lord of Lanka), which are also derivatives of their 'Ramayana' names.

Meanwhile, the mega Indian film produced by T Series and Retrophiles, is a visual extravaganza slated to release on January 12, 2023, in IMAX and 3D. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Om, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair, the film will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

