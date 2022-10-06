Thursday, October 06, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending
  4. Prabhas fans disappointed with his physique as Lord Rama in Adipurush, say 'it's all VFX abs'

Prabhas fans disappointed with his physique as Lord Rama in Adipurush, say 'it's all VFX abs'

Prabhas fans lashed out at him and the makers of Adipurush on social media for the high use of VFX and CGI. They called out the actor for not working on his physique and relying on the VFX.

Prerna Yadav Written By: Prerna Yadav New Delhi Published on: October 06, 2022 15:01 IST
Adipurush will release on January 12, 2023
Image Source : TWITTER/@ISUBHAMNAYAK Adipurush will release on January 12, 2023

The upcoming Hindu mythological film Adipurush's teaser has triggered netizens. The makers of Adipurush, which has been directed by Om Raut, have spent a fortune on the visual effects. The film has reportedly been made on a budget of over INR 400 crores, most of which has been spent on the VFX but, it seems like the output is far from what the audience was expecting. While some find the content objectionable, others are miffed over the poor VFX quality. A section of social media users is disappointed with the excessive use of CGI (Computer-generated imagery) to transform actor Prabhas's physique to look more muscular. 

Netizens took to Twitter and lashed out at the actor for not taking his role seriously. They called him out for relying on the VFX and not transforming his physique to do justice to his character as Lord Rama. 

A user wrote, "May i know why is prabhas a Pan india superstar ? He has time and again disappointed us with his movies. And Bahubali’s credit goes to @ssrajamouli. Prabhas is so lazy and thankless. He couldn’t even build muscles for a 500cr project portraying SHRI RAM?his entire body is VFX."

Another said, "#Adipurush makers didn't ask Prabhas to work on real body instead of this VFX body ? He was in bad shape when they signed him for this movie. This is Ramayan & not 2 minutes maggi noodles. If he wasn't dedicated then there are many other actors as well."

Check out netizens reactions below:

Related Stories
Om Raut reacts to Prabhas-Saif Ali Khan's Adipurush teaser, says 'disheartened but not...

Om Raut reacts to Prabhas-Saif Ali Khan's Adipurush teaser, says 'disheartened but not...

Adipurush: Saif Ali Khan as Raavan in Prabhas's film sparks Game of Thrones, Ramayana memes

Adipurush: Saif Ali Khan as Raavan in Prabhas's film sparks Game of Thrones, Ramayana memes

Prabhas fever grips internet as Adipurush actor participates in Ravan Dahan on Dussehra | VIDEO

Prabhas fever grips internet as Adipurush actor participates in Ravan Dahan on Dussehra | VIDEO

Prabhas' Adipurush poster copied? Original creators say 'such a shame', demand credit

Prabhas' Adipurush poster copied? Original creators say 'such a shame', demand credit

Also read: Virat Kohli revamps Kishore Kumar's old bungalow into a plush restaurant; gives virtual tour to fans | WATCH

Om Raut's directorial is the retelling of  Ramayana by Valmiki. The film is set 7,000 years ago and in the film, Prabhas's character is not called Lord Ram, he is Raghav, which is another name for Ram. Sita, played by Kriti Sanon, is called Janaki (as in King Janaka's daughter), while Saif Ali Khan's Ravana is Lankesh (lord of Lanka), which are also derivatives of their 'Ramayana' names. 

Also read: Rajinikanth's Dussehra pic goes viral, netizens say Thalaivar has no bad angles

Meanwhile, the mega Indian film produced by T Series and Retrophiles, is a visual extravaganza slated to release on January 12, 2023, in IMAX and 3D. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Om, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair, the film will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

 

Read More Trending News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Trending
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News