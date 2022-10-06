Rajinikanth's Dussehra pic goes viral, netizens say Thalaivar has no bad angles

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AISHWARYARAJINI Rajinikanth will be seen in Jailer next. It is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar

Rajinikanth's popularity on social media is unprecedented. A recent picture of the Superstar has been going viral on social media that showed him fiddling with his cell phone. The image was shared on the occasion of Dusshera by his daughter Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth as she wished the fans on the festive day on Thalaivar's behalf. Seeing a candid glimpse of their favourite star on social media, fans have been going berserk. The image has attracted a lot of love and comments from netizens.

Rajinikanth's viral image

Rajinikanth was caught candid by his daughter Aishwaryaa recently. The image has got netizens excited. In the photo, Rajinikanth was seen seated in an aqua blue polo neck T-shirt and white dhoti. He also wore spectacles in the candid moment. The simplicity of India's biggest star has won over the fans as they continue to shower him with praise. Aishwaryaa wrote on social media, "#nofilter needed,nothing false,flawless.. A frame that can never go wrong.. A face that can never have a wrong angle.. #fatherlove Positive priceless picture perfect Hope all your days are as the above line states.. Wishing everyone a happy #vijayadhasami Shot on #iphone14promax (sic)."

Rajinikanth shooting for Jailer

On the work front, Rajinikanth will be seen in the upcoming film Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The movie went on the floors in August last year and it is his 169th film project. Rajinikanth will be reuniting with Ramya Krishnan and Yogi babu in Jailer. While Vasanth Ravi and Vinayakan will be featuring opposite him for the first time. Ramya Krishnan had earlier shared screen presence with Rajinikanth in Padayappa and Baba. Yogi Babu was Rajinikanth's co star in Darbar. An intense first look of Thalaivar has been shared by the makers already.

Nelson is directing the film from his own script. Jailer is the director's second collaboration with Sun Pictures after Vijay's Beast. Anirudh Ravichander is on board to compose the music for the film. Jailer is presented by Kalanithi Maran.

