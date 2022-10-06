Virat Kohli revamps Kishore Kumar's old bungalow into a plush restaurant; gives virtual tour to fans | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/ONE8 COMMUNE Virat Kohli owns a chain of restaurants in several cities

Virat Kohli, former Indian cricket team captain recently bought late actor-singer Kishore Kumar's bungalow Gouri Kunj which was owned by his family. The Bungalow which is situated in Juhu has been transformed into new restro-bar One8 Commune outlet. He shared the first glimpse of his latest project with his fans as he hosted Maniesh Paul. The Indian batsman revealed the stories behind the interiors of the restaurant and his favourite picks from the menu. He also shared that food is his first priority. In the beginning of the video, Virat said, "The vibe is chilled out."

Talking to Maniesh, Virat shared, "I don’t get going with anything if I can’t be involved. If I’m attached to a project, I need to be invested." Sharing his best and the worst food experience, he recalled a recent trip to Paris with his wife and actress Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika. "I had the worst experience foodwise on our recent trip to Paris. For vegetarians that was a nightmare, there were not many options. And there was a language barrier."

On being asked that why he chose Kishore Kumar's bungalow for the restaurant, Virat shared that he happens to be his ardent fan. He also said, “His songs have really really touched me. One person asked me who would you have like to met, I would have said Kishore Da always because he was just charismatic."

The famous One8 chain has restro-bars in Delhi which happens to be Virat's hometown. Apart from Delhi, One8 Commune also has outlets in Kolkata and Pune.

For the unversed, Virat Kohli owns a chain of restaurants in several cities, including Delhi, Kolkata, Juhu and Pune.

On the work front, Virat has returned to form in the Asia Cup 2022. He is now gearing up for the T20 World Cup, which will be held in Australia from October 16.

