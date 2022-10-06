Bigg Boss 16: Manya Singh lashes out at Sumbul, Shalin, says they're imitating Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/INNOCENTMANASJI Bigg Boss 16

Bigg Boss 16 contestants, Miss India runner-up Manya Singh and 'Imlie' fame Sumbul Touqueer Khan were seen getting into a nasty fight. Manya made personal comments on Sumbul and Shalin Bhanot. She raised questions on her relationship with Shalin and called their bond 'fake' and said they are just trying to imitate Shehnaaz Gill and Siddharth Shukla. However, it is not at all possible as Shehnaaz and Siddharth's relationship was real.

Manya said: "Everyone wants to be like Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla, but they were real. Their emotions were real. They were ready to even die for each other. Why do these contestants forget that only one person wins the trophy at the end of the day."

Though initially Manya and Sumbul shared a great bond, during a nomination round, Sumbul took Manya's name and that affected their friendship.

In a conversation with Archana Gautam, Manya said Sumbul is playing a game by creating this fake bond and if she really knows how to play, she need not to do all this.

"She's holding some guy's hand and moving ahead. If you want to show age is nothing, then better do it on your own and not by holding someone's hand," added Manya.

Meanwhile, contestants are also fighting over the ration. Shiv Thakare and Soundarya Sharma can be seen having a heated argument over coffee in the episode.

Apart from this, Internet sensation Kili Paul from Tanzania entered reality show "Bigg Boss" in its 16th edition. Kili is known for lip-synching Indian songs with his sister Neema and they are quite popular on social media. Inside "Bigg Boss 16", he was seen making reels and entering for performing a task with Abdu Rozik and MC Stan.

Recently his video with Abdu went viral on social media in which they were seen grooving to Salman Khan's song "Oh Oh Jaane Jaana" from the movie "Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya".

'Bigg Boss 16' airs on Colors.

