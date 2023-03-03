Pakistani bride weighed in gold by businessman dad at lavish Dubai wedding. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@DULHADOTNET Pakistani bride weighed in gold

Trending News: The tradition of buying gold as a part of weddings is deeply rooted in many cultures, including India and several other countries. It is not uncommon for people of all age groups from the groom’s and bride’s side to wear beautiful gold jewellery and gift gold to the couple. In some places, a traditional practice involves weighing the bride in gold, but this has faced criticism for objectifying women. A similar incident was recently witnessed at a lavish wedding in Dubai, where a Pakistani businessman weighed his daughter with gold equivalent to her body weight.

The bride was made to sit on one side of a weighing scale while the other end had large gold bricks to equalize her weight. Reports suggested that it was a part of the bride’s dowry that the man intended to pay to her in-laws. A video of the entire episode has gone viral on social media, drawing multiple reactions from people. While some have criticized the unnecessary use of money to match up with societal expectations, others have slammed the businessman for showing off in such a manner at a time when Pakistan is facing an economic crisis.

Watch the viral video of Pakistani businessman weighing daughter in gold at lavish Dubai wedding:

It was later revealed that the gold bricks were all fake and were just used as part of the wedding theme, which was based on a concept from the film Jodha Akbar. Some users commented on the video, stating that the gold was not real and that the wedding theme had been copied from a Bollywood film.

The video has caused a stir in both Dubai and Pakistan, with many people watching it on the internet. While some have spoken out against the extravagance of the event, others have supported the creative theme adopted by the organizers. A user commented, “Gold worth more than Pakistan.” Another user wrote, “These were coloured stone bricks…The wedding theme has been copied from a Bollywood film.”

A third user noted, “But the gold was not real. Jodha Akbar acting in a wedding.”

It is important to note that while gold continues to hold significant cultural and traditional value, it is important to be mindful of its excessive use and the impact it can have on societal expectations and economic inequalities.

ALSO READ:

Pakistani girl dances to Kamli Kamli at wedding, netizens say mashallah. Watch

Pakistani actress turns Hindu bride for her wedding, gets slammed for promoting Indian culture

Viral audition clip from Pakistani cooking show leaves netizens in splits. Watch

Read More Trending News