Pack of stray dogs scare off lion roaming in Gujarat streets by chasing it. Watch

Image Source : @SUSANTANANDA3 Pack of stray dogs scare off lion

Trending News: An fascinating video was shared on Twitter recently by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda, in which a lion was chased away by a pack of dogs in the streets of Gujarat. "Apni gali main toh kutta bhi sher hota hai. From the streets of Gujarat. Via @surenmehra," the IFS officer tweeted.

The video shows the lion walking around the village before a group of dogs come charging in, causing the lion to run towards a nearby herd of cows. The video has received over 21k views and 900 likes.

The clip has received varied reactions on Twitter, with one user commenting on the intelligence of the dogs in keeping a safe distance from the lion, while another user emphasized the power of unity.

Watch the viral video of pack of dogs chasing away a lion here:

This incident raises the question of why a lion, known as the "king of the jungle," would be scared away by a group of dogs. It is important to note that lions mostly hunt in prides, they are also solitary hunters sometimes and are not used to facing opposition from a group of animals while doing so.

In fact, lions have been known to hunt alone because they are faster and more agile than their prey. However, when confronted by a herd of animals, such as buffaloes or elephants, while hunting alone or outnumbered by a lot they are more likely to be intimidated and will often run away.

