News anchor mispronounces names of South African ministers leaves, netizens can't stop laughing

Follow us on Image Source : VIA TWITTER News anchor mispronounces names of South African ministers

Trending News: Anand Mahindra, the chairman of the Mahindra Group, has gained a reputation for sharing engaging and funny posts on Twitter. Recently, he shared a funny video on Twitter that showcased a news anchor struggling to pronounce the names of South African politicians. The video, which quickly went viral, was posted in response to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement of a Cabinet reshuffle.

During the live news broadcast, the presenter attempted to announce the names of the newly elected ministers. However, he encountered difficulties and mispronounced many of the names. Despite the challenges, the news anchor remained composed and attempted to continue reading the names.

Anand Mahindra shared the video with the caption, "Can someone PLEASE tell me this is a comedy show and not a real news bulletin. Either way, I wish our TV was this entertaining." The tweet received numerous reactions from users who found the video hilarious. It has received over 242k views and 3,600 likes.

Watch the viral video of news anchor mispronouncing names of South African ministers here:

Many Twitter users praised the anchor for his composure and perseverance, while others empathized with the difficulty of pronouncing the complicated names. The last one, Timbingin Bintin. Epic," a user wrote. Another commented, "The end part was great and I like the confidence of anchor. He was trying his best. With my personal experience I agree that these names are really tough to pronounce. I am just imaging what will happen if someone from Indian Media needs to pronounce the same.

Read More Trending News