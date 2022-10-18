Tuesday, October 18, 2022
     
Nerve-racking! Rare clouded leopard roams in the jungle, leaves Twitterati surprised | PIC

A viral photo depicts a rare clouded leopard walking freely in the forest during night. The image has stunned the internet. Take a look.

Akshat Sundrani Written By: Akshat Sundrani New Delhi Published on: October 18, 2022 23:32 IST
It is not unusual for unique birds or creepy crawlies to be discovered in India, and we have seen a lot of these unusual species in the past. Now, a rare photo of a clouded leopard is doing the rounds on the internet, and it has left netizens stunned. The unusual picture, posted by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan on Twitter. The clouded leopard is seen roaming freely in the wild during the night.

The IFS officer took to his Twitter account and shared the unseen picture and wrote that among the cat species, clouded leopards have received less research attention. The image becomes more intriguing by the cloudy patterns on animals body. However, the officer did not reveal the location of the photo. His caption read, "A fast, arboreal and one of the rare big cat species found in #India. Very less studied and understood. The range is also limited. Clouded leopards are beautiful creatures. See the amazing patterns."

As soon as he shared the picture, it went viral in no time and netizens flocked to the comment section to react to it. One user wrote, "Though being small compared to other cats, Clouded leopards have the largest canines in the cat family. Am i right sir." Another user commented, "Looks similar to Jaguar but colour being the difference." A third user commented, "Its weird how forest department remains unaware of the rare species that are roaming freely, they can be extremely dangerous to people." A user also called it, 'State Animal of Meghalaya'.

While a few people compared it to the jaguar and appreciated the way it looked, some also highlighted that leopards roaming freely can be extremely dangerous and can also be life-threatening to people living in the surrounded areas. The picture received 107 retweets and over 1600 likes. 

