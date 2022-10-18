Nerve-racking! Rare clouded leopard roams in the jungle, leaves Twitterati surprised | PIC

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@PARVEENKASWAN Nerve-racking! Rare clouded leopard roams in the wild

It is not unusual for unique birds or creepy crawlies to be discovered in India, and we have seen a lot of these unusual species in the past. Now, a rare photo of a clouded leopard is doing the rounds on the internet, and it has left netizens stunned. The unusual picture, posted by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan on Twitter. The clouded leopard is seen roaming freely in the wild during the night.

The IFS officer took to his Twitter account and shared the unseen picture and wrote that among the cat species, clouded leopards have received less research attention. The image becomes more intriguing by the cloudy patterns on animals body. However, the officer did not reveal the location of the photo. His caption read, "A fast, arboreal and one of the rare big cat species found in #India. Very less studied and understood. The range is also limited. Clouded leopards are beautiful creatures. See the amazing patterns."

As soon as he shared the picture, it went viral in no time and netizens flocked to the comment section to react to it. One user wrote, "Though being small compared to other cats, Clouded leopards have the largest canines in the cat family. Am i right sir." Another user commented, "Looks similar to Jaguar but colour being the difference." A third user commented, "Its weird how forest department remains unaware of the rare species that are roaming freely, they can be extremely dangerous to people." A user also called it, 'State Animal of Meghalaya'.

Also read: KBC 14: Scriptwriter tells Amitabh Bachchan how a train journey changed his life and perspective

While a few people compared it to the jaguar and appreciated the way it looked, some also highlighted that leopards roaming freely can be extremely dangerous and can also be life-threatening to people living in the surrounded areas. The picture received 107 retweets and over 1600 likes.

Also read: Uunchai: Did Sooraj Barjatya deny working with Salman Khan? Deets inside

Read More Trending News