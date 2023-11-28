'My name is VVS Laxman': Ishan Kishan gives hilarious reply on BCCI's 'wrong answers only video' | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY, TWITTER VVS Laxman and Ishan Kishan.

India and Australia fight it out in a five-match T20I series as Guwahati remains the third stop of the five-match series. The Indian team has a 2-0 lead in the series and is looking to clinch it before going into the must-win territory. Meanwhile, Indian cricketer Ishan Kishan took part in BCCI's hilarious video of 'wrong answers only'.

Kishan was quizzed on some fascinating questions in a one-minute video and he replied in an even more humorous manner as he was asked to give wrong answers only. The wicket-keeper was asked about his name to which he quipped that his name is VVS Laxman. On being asked about his age, Kishan jokingly said that he is 82 years old.

The Southpaw was also asked on what Indian stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma play, to which he replied, "Kho Kho." The video is viral on social media too. Watch the Video here:

Kishan has played in both the first two T20Is for the Men in Blue against Australia. He was also part of the ODI World Cup 2023, where he played just two matches before the return of Shubman Gill, who recovered from a dengue illness.

In the first two T20I against the Aussies, Kishan has scored fifties in both of them. He helped India chase down their highest T20I total when he partnered with Suryakumar Yadav. On the back of their contributions, the Men in Blue gunned down 209 runs in the first T20I. The star batter also played a crucial knock of 52 in the 2nd T20I to power India to 235 runs in the first innings.

Read More Trending News