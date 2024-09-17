'Last option': Man giving bike ride to a 'Doll' has internet scratching their heads | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE/X A viral video of a man giving a bike ride to a doll will make you laugh.

Social media is a very good platform for the entertainment of people. Whenever people look for entertainment they keep scrolling through social media. Sometimes a strange dance video goes viral and sometimes an amazing Jugaad video is seen. Apart from these, all kinds of videos keep going viral on social media. Well, a unique video is going viral right now, after watching the video the single boys are not able to stop themselves from commenting. The video is becoming quite viral on social media platforms.

In the viral video, it is seen that a person is going somewhere on his bike wearing a helmet. Something is seen kept behind the man on the bike seat which is not understandable from a distance. When the camera reaches the spot, it is revealed that the man has seated a doll behind him on the bike and is roaming around with it on the pillion seat. A person made a video of this which is now going viral on social media. After watching the video, people are also making funny comments. But before reading people's comments, you should watch the video once.

Watch the viral video here

This video has been shared on micro-blogging platform X (formerly Twitter) from an account named @Muskan_nnn. While sharing the video, the caption reads, 'The last option for boys.' The video has been viewed by more than 21 thousand people. After watching the video, a user wrote - "At least she will remain loyal." Another user wrote - "It is the last option." The third user wrote - "I don't want to see this day." The fourth user wrote - "Now I will have to do this and there is no other way."

