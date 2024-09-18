'Heavenly': Viral video of woman cuddling enormous white lion mesmerises netizens | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE A viral video of a woman cuddling a white lion has mesmerised netizens.

In today's world, viral videos have become a common occurrence on the internet. From cute animals to funny pranks, no shortage of content captures our attention and goes viral in a matter of hours. However, some videos leave a lasting impact on our minds and hearts, and one such video that has taken the internet by storm is the viral video of a woman cuddling an enormous white lion.

The video has mesmerised netizens. In the video, a woman can be seen sitting on a grassy field, surrounded by greenery. In the viral video, we see an enormous white lion lying next to her, peacefully resting his head on her lap. The woman, who is dressed in a black t-shirt and denim shorts, gently strokes the lion's head and cuddles him with love and affection.

An incredible scenario is captured in the video that Samantha Faircloth, an animal caretaker at Single Vision Inc., a non-profit educational wildlife haven located in Melrose, Florida, published on Instagram.

Faircloth proudly describes herself in her bio as a caregiver at the wildlife institution, which is renowned for offering refuge to a variety of exotic species.

Take a look at the viral video here:

As soon as the video was shared online, it went viral and has been viewed millions of times. People from all over the world have been captivated by the serene and heartwarming sight of the woman cuddling the giant predator. The video has sparked a debate among netizens about whether it is safe for humans to interact with wild animals in this manner. Some have praised the woman's courage and love for the animal, while others have expressed concerns for her safety.

One user wrote, “I can’t imagine being that close to such a powerful predator. She’s so brave!” while another user wrote, "This just shows that love and care can break barriers, even with wild animals."

