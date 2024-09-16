Snow leopard captured in stunning detail by US photographer mesmerises social media | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : CHIRSHENRY/INSTAGRAM Magnificent visuals of snow leopard captured by wildlife photographer goes viral

A breathtaking shoot of a snow leopard, captured by a well-known wildlife photographer, has garnered wide attention on social media. The visuals captured in slow motion are mesmerising and showcase the beauty of the wild cat.

The visuals of the lens-staring snow leopard were shot and shared by the US wildlife photographer Chris Henry. Henry is well-known for his splendid, moment-capturing wildlife photographs. Henry shared the visuals with caption, "Details of the Snow Leopard face. Perfection."

Henry, who has over 1 million followers on Instagram, shared multiple videos of the snow leopard on his account. Each movement of the predator is captured by Henry with absolute precision and detailing.

People are praising Henry for the stunning videos of the majestic "ghost of the mountains." as it looks unreal. In another video, the predator moves its neck and gazes to the lens for a few seconds making its a breathtaking shot.

Notably, the snow leopard is found mainly in central and south Asia and is classified as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). Snow leopards are found in 12 countries across the globe. In India, their population is estimated between 200 to 600. They are found in the western Himalayas.