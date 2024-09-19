Construction firm fires employee for blaming rats for hole in Delhi-Mumbai expressway

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB A large pothole has formed in the middle of the road in Rajasthan's Dausa district

An employee of KCC Buildcon, involved in the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway project, has been terminated after he inaccurately cited that rats were responsible for the caving in the portion of road in Rajasthan's Dausa district. The individual, who claimed to be the Maintenance Manager, was actually a junior staff member, according to the company.

In a letter to the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), KCC Buildcon clarified that the employee’s comments were unfounded and not based on technical knowledge. The company confirmed the termination of the employee, stating, "The individual is not the maintenance manager, and their remarks were not technically accurate."

Previously, the employee speaking to the media has said that, "It’s likely that a rat or some small animal dug a hole, allowing water to seep through," suggesting this as the cause of the road collapse.

However, Balveer Yadav, the project director for the expressway in Dausa, explained that the collapse was due to a water leak. He informed that upon learning of the issue, the contractor quickly erected barricades and repaired the damaged section.

Meanwhile, it is pertinent to note that the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, which stretches 1,386 kilometers, is the longest expressway in India, aimed at reducing travel time between Delhi and Mumbai from 24 hours to 12-13 hours. The expressway crosses through Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Maharashtra.



READ MORE | IIT Bombay student shares insights on campus life, calls it tech nerd’s paradise



READ MORE | Viral video: Bengaluru man commentates on cricket match in Sanskrit, takes Internet by storm