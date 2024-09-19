Arijit Singh consoles crying fan during his London concert, asks her to 'wipe her tears' | WATCH viral video

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM INSTAGRAM VIDEO Arijit Singh is currently on his UK tour.

Singer Arijit Singh was recently in London for a concert and as usual videos of his performance and interaction with his fans also trend on social media. One such video of his fan is doing rounds on the internet wherein his fan, who was overcome with emotions, started crying. After watching her crying, Arijit gently asked her to 'wipe her tears away'. Not only this, the video was shared by the fan herself on Instagram.

Her name is Aarti Khetarpal, who shared the video on her account and wrote, ''Arijit Singh saw me heartbroken, crying and remembering the past. God guided him to make me move on. He sat down to console and sang to me face to face till I stopped crying. God chooses noble souls to send his msgs. I felt god chose Arijit today! Asked me to wipe my tears from stage and smile. Then he came closer looked me in the eye and said forgive and forget.''

Watch the viral video:

In the caption, she wrote, ''God sends signs and tonight’s @arijitsingh concert was a proof! As soon as he started singing his emotional songs, memories of my ex in London flooded back, The promises, betrayal, lies & heartbreak. In that moment, Arijit—without knowing why I was crying—sang, consoled, and said, ‘forgive & forget.’''

''It felt like God was speaking through him in that moment , using Arijit as an instrument to deliver His message. I’m sure some of you can relate, while others may not. Tonight’s concert will forever be a core memory to re write ‘love’ & start a new story. Sharing this because God truly sends signs; we just have to pause and listen!" Thank you @mitali.sahu for capturing it,'' she added.

Arijit Singh also share the stage with Ed Sheeran during his live performance in London. Sharing a series of pics on Instagram, he wrote, ''thank you for showing up in such a magnificent way last night. Love and Gratitude #arijitsinghlive Thank you @teddysphotos for the #perfect moment.'' For the unversed, Arijit Singh is currently busy with his UK tour.

