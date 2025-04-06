BJP Foundation Day: PM Modi hails Party’s journey from humble beginnings to historic mandates On the BJP’s foundation day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the people of India have consistently supported the party’s good governance agenda, as reflected in the historic electoral mandates it has received over the years.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the people of India have consistently endorsed the BJP's good governance agenda, as reflected in the historic mandates the party has received over the years. Marking the BJP's foundation day, Modi extended greetings to party workers, or karyakartas, and paid tribute to those who had dedicated themselves to building the party over the decades. “This important day makes us reiterate our unparalleled commitment to India’s progress and to realising the dream of a Viksit Bharat,” the prime minister said in a series of posts on X.

Modi noted that the BJP’s governance record had earned the trust of people across the country. “The people of India are seeing the good governance agenda of our party, reflected in the historic mandates we’ve received — be it in Lok Sabha, state Assembly, or local body elections,” he said.

Praising the dedication of party workers, Modi said he was proud of the way they were working tirelessly across the country to serve the poor and marginalised. “Their energy and enthusiasm are truly motivating,” he added.

The BJP was founded in 1980, emerging from the Bharatiya Jana Sangh. It contested its first national election in 1984, winning just two Lok Sabha seats. Under the leadership of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and L.K. Advani, it grew rapidly and came to power in the 1990s. Modi led the BJP to its first full majority in 2014 and has headed the government at the Centre since.