Munawar Faruqui gets trolled by The Family Man writer after he tries to mock season 2 of every desi web series

Munawar Faruqui who happens to be the winner of Lock Upp winner and a popular comedian has time and again been embroiled in several controversies. Before the course of the reality show, during the same and even after its end, he has been grabbing the attention of the netizens for both right and wrong reasons. Recently, he was in discussion after his mocking tweet on Justin Bieber's Ramsay Hunt Syndrome diagnosis. Well, now it seems that yet again, he has yet again wrapped himself in some trouble. Munawar took to his personal Twitter handle and shared a tweet on the sequels of Indian web shows. The same caught the attention of not just the people on the internet but also the writer of Manoj Bajpyaee starrer popular web series The Family Man. Read more to find out what happened next!

Taking to the micro-blogging website, he expressed his disappointment and wrote, "Yeh sare indian web shows season 2 mai hugg kyun dete hain? (Why do all web shows ruin their second season?)."

The tweet received mixed response from netizens. On one hand where many were defensive about his opinions about their favourite web show while on the other many agreed with Faruqui. However, what caught everyone's attention was a reply that he got from writer of Amazon Prime’s hit web series.

Taking to Twitter, Suman Kumar, who has written the first and the second seasons responded in a witty manner as he wrote, "Excuse me?"

People on social media enjoyed the turn of events and started sharing their hilarious reactions on the same. Have a look:

Speaking about the web series, The Family Man is all set to return with a third season. The show features Bajpyaee playing the role of Srikant Tiwari who happens to be an undercover agent. Apart from this, he is also fulfilling the role of a father and a family man. Season two also witnessed Samantha Ruth Prabhu playing the lead role.

Coming back to Munawar, he has been receiving popularity ever since his victory in Kangana Ranaut's show. He recently featured in a music video titled ‘Halki Si Barsaat’ with his girlfriend Nazila. Next up he has his first-ever romantic rap song ‘Kaamil’ in line.