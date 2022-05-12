Moon Knight season 2: After dramatic finale of Marvel series, fans post funny memes & creative edits

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/REEDUSHIDDLES Still from Moon Knight

Moon Knight season 2 has become one of the most anticipated titles from Marvel Studios. Season 1 of show starring Ethan Hawke and Oscar Issac ended on a dramatic note and now fans can't wait for the sequel. With an action-packed and mind-bending drama, Moon Knight won over fans with its finale episode. But we all know Moon Knight Season 2 is not arriving anytime soon. So naturally, the fandom tapped into its creativity to express its love. From sharing funny memes to creative artworks, fans left no stone unturned to show that they are eagerly waiting for season 2.

The limited series from the house of Marvel Studios stars Isaac as the eponymous character, which was first created by Doug Moench and Don Perlin in 1975 for the comic series 'Werewolf by Knight'.

The character of Moon Knight, who is known for his dissociative identity disorder, is the secret identity of Marc Spector. Spector, a former CIA operative turns into a mercenary, who dies during a job in Sudan but is revived and turned into the conduit of the Egyptian moon god Khonshu.

In addition to Isaac, the series also stars Ethan Hawke as Arthur Harrow the mysterious cult leader, the late Gaspard Ulliel (who died in a skiing accident in January) as the villain Anton Mogart, a.k.a. Midnight Man. May Calamawy will also appear in an undisclosed role.

The series is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.