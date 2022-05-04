Moon Knight Episode 6: How to watch finale online; season recap and everything about its sequel

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THEMOONKNIGHT Moon Knight

Moon Knight episode 6 will mark the season finale of the Marvel series. After last week's dizzying episode, "Asylum," anticipation for the last episode of Moon Knight has already been soaring high. Moon Knight episode 6 is titled 'Gods and Monsters'. As the episode drops today, here's everything you need to know about it in addition to a recap. We also answer if Moon Knight will have season 2!

Moon Knight recap ahead of finale and episode 6 prediction

Moon Knight's season finale is upon us after a shocking cliffhanger at the end of the fourth episode followed by an exposition-filled fifth episode that showed us how Marc Spector came to be the fist of vengeance. Throughout its journey, Moon Knight has switched between Marc and Steven’s POVs and kept the viewers guessing as to what’s real and what’s happening in Marc’s mind. Oscar Issac really shines in every scene and Ethan Hawke takes it up a notch, showing us what the MCU is capable of when it comes to portraying such a complex character in live-action. Moon Knight still has a lot on its plate to wrap up the season finale with reverence to everything that’s happened since the first episode and we hope it manages to deliver a great finale and perhaps keep the door open for further outings.

Moon Knight episode 6 release date?

Moon Knight Episode 6, the last episode of this season will stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

Moon Knight episode 6 release time India?

Disney+ unveils new movies and TV shows at midnight Pacific, which is 12:30 PM IST

How many episodes are there in Moon Knight?

Disney's series has six episodes. Episode 6 of Moon Knight will mark the season finale.

Moon Knight episode 6 trailer?

Earlier this week, ahead of the season finale, Marvel released the trailer for the finale. You can watch it here.

Moon Knight cast

The limited series from the house of Marvel Studios stars Isaac as the eponymous character, which was first created by Doug Moench and Don Perlin in 1975 for the comic series 'Werewolf by Knight'. The character of Moon Knight, who is known for his dissociative identity disorder, is the secret identity of Marc Spector. Spector, a former CIA operative turns into a mercenary, who dies during a job in Sudan but is revived and turned into the conduit of the Egyptian moon god Khonshu.

In addition to Isaac, the series also stars Ethan Hawke as Arthur Harrow the mysterious cult leader, the late Gaspard Ulliel (who died in a skiing accident in January) as the villain Anton Mogart, a.k.a. Midnight Man. May Calamawy will also appear in an undisclosed role.

The series, created and written by Jeremy Slater, has been directed by Mohamed Diab, Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead. Isaac, Slater, Diab, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Brad Winderbaum will serve as executive producers.

Is Moon Knight season 2 in making?

While there has been no confirmation as of yet, there seem to be plenty of stories for Moon Knight to cover in the future. Also, Marvel's latest tweet has got fans thinking that there will be a season 2. Recently, when releasing the trailer of Moon Knight episode 6, Marvel tweeted about it and called it 'season' finale. Later, the tweet was deleted and was posted again with 'series' finale instead.