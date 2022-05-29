Sunday, May 29, 2022
     
Modi govt 8 years: Ladakhi dress to Naga headgear, 8 times PM Modi showed communal harmony through his attire

Modi govt 8 years: PM Narendra Modi is a flag bearer of meaningful fashion who never fails to make a style statement and send across a strong message of peace, unity and communal harmony. Check out the pictures from PM Modi's top 8 looks from his visits and public appearances.

Prerna Yadav Written by: Prerna Yadav
New Delhi Published on: May 29, 2022 14:12 IST
PM Modi dress for communal harmony
Image Source : FILE IMAGES

PM Modi dressed for communal harmony 

Modi govt 8 years: PM Narendra Modi has time and again pitched for communal harmony in the country. Even after 75 years of independence, India rages with communal overtones. He as India's Prime Minister for the last eight years has been reminding the citizens to stay with peace, unity, and social harmony.  Sometimes through his road shows, sometimes in his public speeches, campaigns such as Atmanirbhar Bharat and sometimes even through his sartorial choices. From international tours to his local visits, PM Modi has always impressed the masses with his choice of style that depicts meaningfulness and justifies the position he holds in the country. His sensitivity towards people and conscious efforts haven't gone unnoticed by the citizens. His penchant to dress to make a difference does play a significant role toward his dream of "Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat" (One India, magnificent India).

73rd Republic Day

PM Narendra Modi was seen wearing Uttarakhand's traditional cap and Manipur's traditional stole as he took part in the 73rd Republic Day celebrations. He was also seen sporting the Brahmakamal, which is the state flower of Uttarakhand.

Republic Day

Image Source : FILE IMAGE

Republic Day

PM Modi wears Kashmiri Pheran

PM Modi wore Kashmiri pheran as he launched the Ayushman Bharat scheme to extend health insurance benefits to residents of Jammu and Kashmir.

PM Modi wears Kashmiri Pheran

Image Source : FILE IMAGE

PM Modi wears Kashmiri Pheran

PM Modi's Arunachal Pradesh Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited the northeastern state several times during his tenure. Apart from his roaring public addresses, what has caught the most attention are his traditional outfits and tribal headgears. 

PM Modi's Arunachal Pradesh Visit

Image Source : FILE IMAGE

PM Modi's Arunachal Pradesh Visit

PM Modi at Hornbill festival in Nagaland

To match the vibe with people during their traditional festival, PM Modi also donned their outfits. 

PM Modi at Hornbill festival in Nagaland

Image Source : FILE IMAGE

PM Modi at Hornbill festival in Nagaland

PM Modi in traditional Ladakhi dress

PM Narendra Modi wore a traditional Ladakhi dress at a function in Leh, in 2014.

PM Modi in traditional Ladakhi dress

Image Source : ANI

PM Modi in traditional Ladakhi dress

PM Modi's visit to Assam

PM Modi wore a traditional hat from Assam called a Jaapi during the 85th Annual Conference of Srimanta Sankaradeva Sangha.

PM Modi's visit to Assam

Image Source : FILE IMAGE

PM Modi's visit to Assam

PM Modi tribal meet in Dahod 

In 2016, PM Modi went to Dahod, Gujarat, and met the tribals. Just like them he also donned their hat and dress. He also carried bow and arrow, hat, coat, and belt. 

PM Modi tribal meet in Dahod

Image Source : FILE IMAGE

PM Modi tribal meet in Dahod 

Modi wore traditional Mongolian robe

PM Modi attended the Mini Naadam Festival in Mongolia's Ulan Bator during his three-nation tour in May, 2015 and wore a Mongolian dress, tried his hands at archery.

Modi wore traditional Mongolian robe

Image Source : FILE IMAGE

Modi wore traditional Mongolian robe

 

