Modi govt 8 years: Ladakhi dress to Naga headgear, 8 times PM Modi showed communal harmony through his attire

Modi govt 8 years: PM Narendra Modi has time and again pitched for communal harmony in the country. Even after 75 years of independence, India rages with communal overtones. He as India's Prime Minister for the last eight years has been reminding the citizens to stay with peace, unity, and social harmony. Sometimes through his road shows, sometimes in his public speeches, campaigns such as Atmanirbhar Bharat and sometimes even through his sartorial choices. From international tours to his local visits, PM Modi has always impressed the masses with his choice of style that depicts meaningfulness and justifies the position he holds in the country. His sensitivity towards people and conscious efforts haven't gone unnoticed by the citizens. His penchant to dress to make a difference does play a significant role toward his dream of "Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat" (One India, magnificent India).

73rd Republic Day

PM Narendra Modi was seen wearing Uttarakhand's traditional cap and Manipur's traditional stole as he took part in the 73rd Republic Day celebrations. He was also seen sporting the Brahmakamal, which is the state flower of Uttarakhand.

PM Modi wears Kashmiri Pheran

PM Modi wore Kashmiri pheran as he launched the Ayushman Bharat scheme to extend health insurance benefits to residents of Jammu and Kashmir.

PM Modi's Arunachal Pradesh Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited the northeastern state several times during his tenure. Apart from his roaring public addresses, what has caught the most attention are his traditional outfits and tribal headgears.

PM Modi at Hornbill festival in Nagaland

To match the vibe with people during their traditional festival, PM Modi also donned their outfits.

PM Modi in traditional Ladakhi dress

PM Narendra Modi wore a traditional Ladakhi dress at a function in Leh, in 2014.

PM Modi's visit to Assam

PM Modi wore a traditional hat from Assam called a Jaapi during the 85th Annual Conference of Srimanta Sankaradeva Sangha.

PM Modi tribal meet in Dahod

In 2016, PM Modi went to Dahod, Gujarat, and met the tribals. Just like them he also donned their hat and dress. He also carried bow and arrow, hat, coat, and belt.

Modi wore traditional Mongolian robe

PM Modi attended the Mini Naadam Festival in Mongolia's Ulan Bator during his three-nation tour in May, 2015 and wore a Mongolian dress, tried his hands at archery.